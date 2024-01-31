Orry Is Not Sorry To Make This Floral Pantsuit Look As Trendy As Kim Kardashian Did On The Met Gala 2013 Red Carpet

Orry Dressed In Florals Reminds Us Of Kim Kardashian At Met Gala 2013

Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry is the internet's current obsession. He is seen at social gatherings and is friendly with Gen Z Bollywood celebrities. He is also loved by Indian paparazzi who often click him at gatherings. As curious as the country is about Orry, one thing cannot be denied and that is his uber-cool fashion sense. May it be his custom-made phone covers or his emoji-laden pantsuit which he flaunted on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan, everyone is indeed intrigued with Orry. This time, the star dressed in a funky floral pantsuit from the clothing brand Nikhil Kolhe for the Filmfare Awards 2024. The co-ord set had vibrant flowers in shades of red, pink, green and white and included a full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of relaxed-fit pants. Orry also wore a pair of matching floral gloves with the outfit.

Orry looked stunning in his quirky look, but have you seen the print on Kim Kardashian a decade ago? The celebrity wore a floral printed body-hugging gown at the Met Gala 2013 when she was pregnant with her first child. She gave maternity dressing a chic twist as she walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy dress designed by Riccardo Tisci. The outfit featured a turtleneck, full sleeves with attached gloves and a train to follow. Though the look was appreciated by Kim's fans, it also was meme-worthy material for many others.

Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney Kardashian took inspiration from Kim as she dressed in the same Givenchy dress with matching platform heels that Kim wore in 2013 as a Halloween costume in 2023.

Can you decide who carried the floral print better, Orry, Kim or Kourtney Kardashian?

