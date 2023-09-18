Orry's 'Crab In A Frying Pan' Phone Case Is The Coolest Part Of His Off-Duty Look

Orhan Awatramani's style gets an edgy upgrade with his crab phone case

Orhan Awatramani, who goes by the name Orry, has often brought his daring fashion to wherever he goes. His imaginative fashion has kept the style fanatics on their toes. His overarching game is not just limited to the silhouettes. From off-beat accessories including shoes and phone covers, you will find one thing or the other statement-making about the look. Of late, his style is all about ground-breaking accessories that complement the look. The latest entry is a 'crab in the frying pan' phone case that he has been sporting recently. He paired a red jacket with a white tank top and baggy fit distressed denim. His crab phone case was just the extra dramatic element his look needed.

A little closer look at the phone case and you will know that it is quite an eye-catching one. It is a big pan with a similar-sized crab in it. Bizarre much? Well, that's for you to decide.

Orry and his off-beat yet statement-making choices have never failed to create a noteworthy fashion spectacle. Every so often, Bollywood's celebrity bestie becomes the talk of the town with his style. Recently, it was his desi attire that grabbed attention. To be specific, it was his choice of accessories that made us do a double take. He paired a blue kurta set with a unique tiffin bag.

Trust Orry to give you a unique take on the art of accessorising a look.