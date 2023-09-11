Orry Elevated His Desi Style In A Blue Kurta Set With A Gold Tiffin Bag

A bestie of Bollywood stars, Orhan Awatramani, who goes by the name Orry, is a fashionable sight at events across the world. From movie premieres in London to club nights in Dubai, there's nowhere he hasn't been. Seen indulging in opulence and luxury, one would not expect any less from Orry's style. Every time he dresses up, he leaves fashion fanatics dumbstruck. On a casual day in Orry's life, attending social events is a regular thing. He was recently spotted at a launch event in Mumbai and, yet again, he served up a noteworthy desi moment as he turned up in a kurta set. His blue kurta came with the most elegant yet eye-catching printed details that one would not miss out on. However, his gold-toned tiffin bag was the highlight of the look. Is that another trend for us to hop onto? We are already taking notes on how to style it.

Orhan Awatramani is more than just a B-town name. With his strong fashion sensibilities, he makes sure to exude flamboyance every time he heads out. He gave a colourful upgrade to his casual style in a vibrant shirt when he celebrated his birthday weekend with his near and dear ones. The artistic yet quirky pattern of the shirt gave us 'I am on a vacay' vibes and his choker chains and braided hair indeed complemented it.

Trust Orhan to give you a run for your money when it comes to his style game. Recently, he chose to give his black fits an upgrade as he added some glitz and glam to his fitted black shimmer t-shirt and black pants ensemble. With a pulled-back hairstyle and his Gen-Z touch with sleek drop earrings, his look was on point.

Orry's style moments are for the lookbooks