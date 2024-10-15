Orry On His Unapologetic Fashion Choices: "I've Always Had Fun With Breaking Rules"

Be it his swag, his unapologetic sartorial sensibilities or his eye-catching phone covers, Orry's style game has always been up to date with the latest trends. Well, his party pictures with Bollywood celebrities often made headlines but frankly, his presence is enough. It was tough to catch him, but NDTV Lifestyle finally did and in an exclusive interview, revealed his fashion's best-kept secrets. No secrets anymore, here's everything he told about what his style is like.

NDTV Lifestyle: Where does this love for fashion come from?

Orry: My love for fashion has always been about self-expression. Growing up, I was surrounded by art and creativity, and fashion became my canvas. It's a way to communicate without speaking, to show the world who I am and what I stand for. Plus, I've always had fun with it - mixing trends, breaking rules, and creating something that's truly me.

NDTV Lifestyle: What is your fashion strategy like?

Orry: My strategy is very simple-it needs to be unique, and it needs to be comfy. I'm out of the house most of the time, so I have to be comfortable in what I wear while still being fashionable and unique enough to grab attention. My new Flying Machine collection reflects that perfectly. It's versatile, cool, and comfy, something I can wear anywhere. I've also incorporated some of my favourite quotes into the designs, which adds a personal touch. I don't just wear clothes, my fashion reflects what I believe in.

NDTV Lifestyle: One fashion trend you wish never existed?

Orry: I'd say ultra-skinny jeans. They just don't offer the comfort or freedom to move that I feel fashion should have. Fashion should be about expressing yourself while feeling good, and ultra-skinny jeans can feel restrictive. For me, it's all about finding that perfect balance between style and comfort.

NDTV Lifestyle: Who do you think among your friends would be able to pull off your quirky phone covers like you?

Orry: Maybe Sara

NDTV Lifestyle: You have always been experimental with your fashion choices, what would be that one trend or outfit that would really like to try next?

Orry: Honestly, I've already experimented quite a bit in the Orry x Flying Machine collection. The pieces are cool, comfortable, and edgy - perfect for daily wear but also loud enough to make a statement at a party. The product I'm most excited about and I believe will become a trend are the JORTS - jeans that are shorts. They're the perfect balance between comfort and style, and I think everyone's going to love how versatile and comfortable they are.

