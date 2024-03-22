Orry Going Caramel Blonde For Spring Was Not On Our 2024 Beauty Forecast

Orry Going Caramel Blonde For Spring Was Not On Our 2024 Forecast

Be it his quirky sartorial picks or star-studded pictures with B-town celebrities, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry knows how to break the internet. Well, once again Orry is doing what he does best— making headlines with his latest Instagram post. No, it doesn't include a selfie with another Bollywood star but a video of a complete makeover of his look. In the latest turn of events, Orry has coloured his black tresses blonde. But it is even more surprising that he did it himself. In the video, Orry can be seen beginning by partitioning his hair. After putting section clips around his crown area, the internet sensation can be seen colouring his tresses. Wait there is more. After applying the first coat, Orry wrapped the coloured area in foil, without any help. But it seems that he wanted to get a brighter blonde tone, therefore, he applied a second coat. Next up, a hair wash with a nice trim. For the caption, Orry borrowed lines from Cher's hit track If I Could Turn Back Time. Sharing the clip, Orhan Awatramani wrote, “If I could turn back time... if I could find a way, and I'd take back all the things I hurt you with, would you stay???”

Orhan Awatramani never fails to grab our attention with his funky and eccentric fashion looks. For one of the parties hosted by the makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Orry aced the 70s Disco theme with his open curls. Orry wore an oversized snake print shirt with blue denim jeans and a gold necklace. But what caught our attention was his middle-parted loosened voluminous curled tresses. Check out Orhan Awatramani's video here:

Before that, Manish Malhotra hosted a Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai, for which Orry appeared in an all-black look. He wore a black round-neck T-shirt with matching leather pants. A gold chain, a chunky ring and a watch filled up the requirement for bling. But his half-tied sleek ponytail made him look like a complete dapper.

We cannot wait for what's next in Orhan Awatramani's style lookbook.

