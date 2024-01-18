Orry Loves Orry So Much That He Wore His Heart (And All His Emojis) On A Bright Blue Pantsuit

Orry's outfit experimentations are a lesson on fashion

Nobody knows who he is or what he really does and yet Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry is Bollywood's best friend, the paparazzi's favourite and the internet's hottest sensation. However, there is one thing we do know for sure - his influence on the fashion world is immense. Well, if you can dull down a vivacious Karan Johar's dressing sense on his own show, you have the potential to do just about anything. Not only did he swap roles in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan's season finale by quizzing the host himself but also swapped the fashion energy dressed in a pantsuit in typical Orry fashion. In case the custom Nikhil Khose pantsuit wasn't bright in blue already, it featured Orry's many moods in emoji form. The emojis running along the blazer, the sleeves and the trousers are spotlight stealers from the moment he walks on the set. Yeah, we'll just strike Kanye loving Kanye with Orry's sense of style. With nothing else at all other than a necklace and his poker-sharp hair sleekly swept at the back, we believe his brutally honest sense of style deserves a show of his own.

Almost everything that this social media star says becomes a conversation starter. In a viral video, he was heard saying "I am living, I am a liver" and what followed was an obvious meme fest on the internet. Instead of letting trolls get the better of him, Orhan Orry Awatramani and his friends capitalised on the opportunity to be seen in colourful graphic tees in the city. So it wasn't just him but his bestie Nysa Devgan, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, seen wearing a tee with a caricature of Orry and a slogan that read "I am a liver."

Nysa Devgan in the city

God is in the details but is certainly working overtime to find the most epic phone covers to go with Orry's outfits. Beyond his eclectic suits and tees, there lies a whole collection of phone covers just waiting to be discovered beyond his chef's knife, lobster and frying pan phone covers.

We see that Orhan Awatramani is "working on himself" but it would be wrong to assume he isn't working on expanding his wardrobe classics too.

