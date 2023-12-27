From Ananya Panday To Malaika Arora, Orry Had A Very Merry And Very Stylish Christmas With These Bollywood Stars

Orry Had A Very Merry And Very Stylish Christmas With All Of Bollywood

Orhan Awatramani a.k.a. Orry is a friend to everybody in the Bollywood celebrity sphere. A Bollywood social gathering is incomplete without the presence of Orry. Even though he is a bit of a mystery, he has exceptional style and is always open to wardrobe experiments. Orry celebrated Christmas with many Bollywood celebrities from Malaika Arora to Khushi Kapoor in absolute style. Let's see how.

Orry posed with Malaika Arora at a Christmas dinner. While Orry wore a red co-ord set consisting of a full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of relaxed-fit pants, Malaika picked an emerald-green co-ord set including a full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of matching shorts. Orry's exaggerated Santa hat was difficult to miss.

Orry also clicked with Arjun Kapoor. Arjun was dressed all in black and looked dapper.

Suhana Khan and Orry twinned in grey-toned outfits. Orry wore a full-sleeved zipper with a pair of cool denim pants and Suhana picked a bodycon mini dress in the same colour shade. They both also matched their shimmery red reindeer-ear headbands.

Orry went to Ananya Panday's new home for Christmas. While Orry was dressed in grey, Ananya's pink-coloured pullover with a vibrant print, denim shorts, and reindeer hairband looked adorable.

Orry also attended Khushi Kapoor's Christmas dinner. They posed with a decorated Christmas tree. While Orry was dressed in red co-ords, Khushi wore an ivory cardigan with a pair of black wide-leg pants.

Orry and Uorfi Javed attended a Christmas party together. Uorfi wore a full-sleeved white button-down shirt with black pants and Orry wore a red velvet co-ord set with a sleeveless shirt and a pair of red flared pants.

Orry's Christmas 2023 was undoubtedly a fashionable affair.

