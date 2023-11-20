Orhan Awatramani a.k.a. Orry And Isha Ambani Pair Up In Prints, Looking Like The Most Chic Besties In Town

Orry And Isha Pair Up In Prints, Looking Like The Most Chic Besties

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrated their twins Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday with a grand birthday bash at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by Bollywood celebrities, prominent personalities, and a couple of star kids. From Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday to Karan Johar with his kids, it was indeed an afternoon to remember. What instantly grabbed our attention was how the best friend duo Orhan Awatramani and Isha Ambani twinned in their chic printed outfits. Orhan aka Orry wore a graphic-printed button-down shirt with short sleeves and teamed it with a pair of matching printed shorts. Isha Ambani looked radiant and chic as usual in a strappy printed dress with layered ruffles in white, red, and pink. Isha's makeup was on point as she wore a winged eyeliner, rosy cheek tint, and blush pink lip colour. Orry's neatly tied bun was a stylish way to carry his hair.

Also Read: Less Is Most Certainly More For Isha Ambani In A Pastel Green Fusion Outfit

It is not the first time that the besties Orhan Awatramani and Isha Ambani have given chic dressing goals. For the Diwali bash at Manish Malhotra's residence, Orry wore a stylish mustard yellow kurta with a pair of beige loose-fit pants and sporty sneakers. Isha Ambani looked absolutely breathtaking in a sequined Manish Malhotra saree. The shimmery drape in pink had sequin detailing all throughout with dark pink borders. Her strappy blouse in the same coloured palette added a modern spin to her look. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling studded earrings and a studded bracelet. Her shimmery glam makeup matched the festive glam of the look.

Also Read: Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia And More Sparkled in Stunning Sarees At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Orhan Awatramani and Isha Ambani gave us perfect bestie fashion goals.

Also Read: For Jio World Plaza Launch, Isha Ambani's Embellished Skirt And Satin Shirt Was Business Fabulous