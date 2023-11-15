Less Is Most Certainly More For Isha Ambani In A Pastel Green Fusion Outfit

Isha Ambani redefines minimal ethnic style perfectly

Diwali may be over but the festive season calls for celebrations of all kinds. It is the season to party and Tinsel Town does not fall short of any to ring one in. It is but obvious for a party in Bollywood town to see everyone's BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on the guest list. This time, it was Isha Ambani, who together with him was present at a friend's baby shower. Isha Ambani, in her effortless fusion fashion, gave the celebration a festive touch. She was seen in a pastel set. The floral bodice extends to a flowy pair of pants that she tops all off with a long sheer floral shrug. The minimal nature of this outfit is sure to be a festive favourite for modern-day fashionistas who seek style statements minus the hassle. Although Isha Ambani's collection of the world's rarest diamonds is no secret, she ditches the bling for long contemporary shoulder dusters. She keeps her makeup and hairstyle her signature best with fresh makeup and blowout and her wide bright smile that compensates for the lack of sparkle this diva is known for.

Also Read: Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia And More Sparkled in Stunning Sarees At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Isha Ambani in the city

Diwali is known for sparkles and Isha Ambani lent hers to the festivities in a pink sequinnedsaree. For Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, she was dressed in the designer's signature ombre sequinned creation. The festive season without a saree is not the festive season at all but we're glad Isha Ambani came to rescue our vibes where that was concerned.

Also Read: For Jio World Plaza Launch, Isha Ambani's Embellished Skirt And Satin Shirt Was Business Fabulous

Isha Ambani is a part-time party guest but a full-time boss woman. At the recently launched Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, the entrepreneur was dressed in a black ensemble which included a black satin shirt and an intricately embroidered skirt in contrasting tones of red, yellow and green. This outfit from Dior is perfect for a boss woman like Isha Ambani to go from business to party in a jiffy.

On the pendulum of fashion that ranges from festive to fierce, Isha Ambani goes back and forth with ease.

Also Read: How Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Brought Isha Ambani's 16-Panelled Wedding Lehenga To Life