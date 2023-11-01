For Jio World Plaza Launch, Isha Ambani's Embellished Skirt And Satin Shirt Was Business Fabulous

Isha Ambani wore a glamorous ensemble for the launch of Jio World Plaza

The inauguration ceremony of the Jio World Plaza was indeed a star-studded event with Bollywood stars being present and even gracing the ramp with their gorgeous looks. But the star of the night was Isha Ambani, whose vision had finally turned into the shopping and entertainment complex with luxury brands and labels. The entire Ambani family was present at the launch ceremony and gave wardrobe inspiration like no one else. Nita Ambani opted for a pastel green drape gown. Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta looked wonderful in their designer Monique Lhuillier mini dresses. Isha Ambani kept it elegant and chic in an all-black ensemble.

Also Read: Sisters-In-Law In Style Radhika Merchant And Shloka Mehta Dazzle In Monique Lhuillier Mini Dresses At Jio Plaza Launch

Isha Ambani looked absolutely stylish in a black collared button-down shirt with three-quarter rolled-up sleeves. She elevated the plain black shirt with a multicoloured embroidered skirt. The A-line silhouette featured delicate beadwork in vibrant shades like blue, yellow, white, pink, and green on the base of shimmery black. Adding sass and drama to her look, Isha wore an emerald-studded diamond necklace, and a pair of emerald studs to go with the look. Kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks with rosy blush and a nude lip tint added a subtle glam to Isha's style.

Also Read: Isha Ambani's Custom Anamika Khanna Look In Ivory And Gold Is A Fashion Lesson In Ethnic Elegance

It is not the first time that Isha Ambani has amazed us with her sassy looks. She wore a Prabal Gurung one-shouldered gown in black for the MET Gala 2023. The gorgeous embellished creation featured a sheer trail following the floor-sweeping gown. It even showcased shimmery sequined details at the hemline which added glam and glitz to the monochrome look. A heavy-work diamond necklace and a pair of diamond danglers completed Isha's look.

Besides being the country's successful businesswoman, Isha Ambani also has a stylish side.

Also Read: All We See Is Red And It's Because Of Isha Ambani In Her Spellbinding Rouge Gown