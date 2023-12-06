The Suit Life of Orry, Malaika, And Amrita Arora In A Stylish Blazer Sandwich For The Premiere Of The Archies Movie

The Suit Life Of Orry-Malaika-Amrita Arora As A Stylish Layered Sandwich

The city indeed saw a glitzy red carpet event at its finest as The Archies premiered last night. For the special screening of the movie with numerous debutants like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, almost entirety of Bollywood came in to cheer and support. It was a treat for all the fashion enthusiasts who saw so many designer looks under one roof. While Gen-Z actresses like Suhana, Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday looked fabulous in pretty gowns and dresses, Malaika and Amrita Arora, along with Orry, looked absolutely chic in blazers and trousers.

Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry picked a quirky printed blazer in gold with numerous Pokemon prints on it. He teamed it with a pair of matching trousers. Leaving his mane tied in a half ponytail, Orry was loyal to his signature hairstyle.

Malaika Arora looked stunning as she picked an embellished pantsuit in black for the evening. She wore a black bralette beneath the blazer and kept it unbuttoned and teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants. For accessories, she wore a pair of black pointed heels and carried a royal blue sling to add colour to her monochrome look. She also wore a delicate necklace. Tying her mane in a sleek ponytail, the actress opted for dewy makeup with subtly kohled eyes and nude lip tint.

To match her sister's vibe, Amrita Arora also wore a monochromatic pantsuit in a brown colour palette. The three-piece outfit included a vest, an oversized blazer and a pair of loose-fit trousers. She also carried a brown sling to complete her monochrome look. Her hair strands were tied in a ponytail and she opted for minimal makeup.

We cannot decide who amongst Orry, Malaika, and Amrita Arora pulled off their blazers better. They all looked uber chic, that's for certain.

