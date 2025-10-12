Nick Jonas Turns Hairstylist For Priyanka Chopra In Adorable Airport Moment

Time and again, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shown why they are the cutest couple in town, and PeeCee's latest social media post is further proof of the same.

The Barfi actress shared a video of her and Nick Jonas on their way to the airport, with the singer helping to make the actress's bun.

As Nick Jonas is busy with his hairdresser duties, PeeCee says, "We are on our way to the airport, recording live."

Complimenting her husband on his new skill, Priyanka Chopra can be heard saying, "You're getting good at it."

Reacting to this, Nick shares that he is multitasking at the moment - helping his wife with her hair and also enjoying a baseball match on the television.

We can also hear Priyanka Chopra laughing and saying, "All is well in the world."

Appreciating the couple's natural chemistry, one Instagram user commented, "Bless you both - show people you can be real, have fun, have dreams and work for them... Every blessed thing needs effort, intention, devotion, patience and love-ALWAYS-Love."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Nick is forever concentrating like a real hairdresser."

The third comment read, "He chose a popular celebrity plus the biggest green flag... she is also a wonderful woman with strong opinions. Lovely pair."

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra marked her Karwa Chauth by posting a couple of heartwarming photographs from the intimate celebration.

Revealing that Nick surprised her by returning home just in time for Karwa Chauth whilst on an intense work tour.