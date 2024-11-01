Neha Sharma In A Rust Velvet Embroidered <i>Lehenga</i> Brings Festive Glamour To Diwali 2024

Neha Sharma's fans have always looked up to the diva for her impeccable fashion sense. Be it ethnic or Western, the actress surely knows how to make noticeable style statements with every public appearance. On the occasion of Diwali, Neha chose to wear a rust-coloured lehenga from the shelves of Kalki Fashion. The full, floor-length skirt was adorned with intricate gold embroidery, which she paired with a matching fitted, long-sleeved blouse. It had a sweetheart neckline and heavy gold embellishments. The eyes were the focal point of her makeup look. Neha Sharma opted for a soft brown shade on her lids blended into a slightly darker shade in the crease for definition. Her brows were well-groomed and filled in to frame the face. Neha wore a peachy blush that added a natural flush of colour to her cheeks. She completed her look with a soft, nude pink lipstick and a hint of gloss.

(Also Read: Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Injected Red Carpet Style With A Dose Of Edgy Ebony)

In a previous post, Neha Sharma stunned in a blush pink lehenga. This masterpiece was handpicked from the label Shanti Banaras. It featured exquisite golden zari work all over the drape which radiated timeless traditional vibes. She paired the flared lehenga skirt with a cropped blouse that had a plunging neckline. She wore the matching dupatta over her shoulder and voila her picture-perfect festive look was complete.

Before that, Neha Sharma flaunted her traditional style on the fashion ramp. She played muse to designer Anisha Shetty and walked the ramp in a beautiful festive lehenga from the designer's Celestial Forest collection. The beautiful outfit came with tropical and floral embroidered patterns in contrasting hues. She teamed the flared skirt with an underwired plunging neckline blouse and a semi-sheer dupatta. Did you notice how she paired the look with beautiful jewels that came with sleek detailing? Her minimal makeup and open tresses perfectly tied up her overall look.

Neha Sharma's festive style is one for the books.

(Also Read: Aisha Sharma And Neha Sharma Are "Living The Island Dream" In Their Black And White Swimsuits)