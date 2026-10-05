Manisha Koirala's Upper-Body Workout At 56 Includes Lat Pulldowns, Bicep Curls And Pull-Ups

At 56, Manisha Koirala continues to inspire fans with her commitment to fitness and an active lifestyle. The actor often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media. In a recent video, Manisha was seen powering through an intense upper-body workout that put her strength and endurance on full display.

Dressed in a white top and grey bottoms, Manisha started with lat pulldowns that primarily target the latissimus dorsi. Holding the bar with an overhand grip, she drove her elbows down and back towards her hips, pulling the bar smoothly towards her upper chest. This particular exercise helps build and strengthen muscles while also improving mobility.

The actor was then seen performing cable bicep curls, which engage the supporting arm and forearm muscles. Unlike dumbbells, the cable machine provides constant tension throughout the movement, keeping the biceps engaged from bottom to top. She also did overhead tricep extensions and dumbbell bicep curls, followed by lateral raises and assisted pull-ups.

Manisha Koirala often shares her workout routines and gym vlogs on Instagram, offering fans glimpses into her fitness journey. In an earlier post, the actor spoke about her personal struggles with weight loss and maintaining her overall fitness.

“The body I had years ago isn't the body I have today. It doesn't need punishment. It needs understanding. I had to change my approach, not just work harder,” she wrote.

“I'm still some distance from where I want to be, but I feel stronger, healthier and, most importantly, hopeful," the actor added.

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in 2012 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. She was declared cancer-free in 2013 and has since remained mindful of her well-being.

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