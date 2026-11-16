Anshula Kapoor Shares The Little Things That Make Her Relationship With Rohan Thakkar Special

Anshula Kapoor has shared a sweet look at her married life with husband Rohan Thakkar and revealed how small moments make their bond special. On his birthday, she wrote a special note for him and spoke about how her idea of love has changed over time.

Anshula once thought love was about “big celebrations, the laughing so hard your stomach hurts, the butterflies, the once-in-a-lifetime moments that you wish you could bottle up and keep forever. And sometimes it absolutely is. But loving Ro and being loved by him has taught me that love lives in the wonderfully ordinary things too.”

“It's the forehead kiss before he leaves home. The sleepy good mornings and good nights. The random conversations before we fall asleep. It's knowing his go-to Domino's order and him knowing exactly how I like my eggs. It's how he can make me laugh on a day when nothing feels particularly funny. How he instinctively lowers the volume on his phone and the brightness of the TV so it doesn't trigger my migraine. How he uses the spare bathroom when he comes home late because he knows I'm a light sleeper.”

According to Anshula Kapoor, they can even sit together in the same room, use their phones, and still feel happy just being close to each other. Even going to the grocery store becomes fun when they are together. She loves having someone who listens to every small detail of her day, no matter how unimportant it might look.

For her, love is not only about special days, trips or big celebrations. It is also about small things they do every day, even when no one is watching. She said these simple moments make their life together beautiful. On Rohan's birthday, she wished to spend many more years with him, enjoying exciting adventures and ordinary days.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his late first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, married screenwriter and director Rohan Thakkar, on July 6, 2026.

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