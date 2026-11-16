Inside Varun Dhawan's 4BHK Mumbai Apartment With A Bar Area And Private Gym

Varun Dhawan lives in a 4BHK apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area. He moved into the home in 2017. One of its most distinctive features is that it was designed by his mother, Karuna Dhawan, as revealed by Anupam Kher in a video.

The home follows a black-and-white theme, complemented by dark wooden accents and leather furniture.

According to Magicbricks, the spacious living room features predominantly white furniture, while blue chairs, a sideboard and a chest of drawers add a splash of colour. A fluorescent pendant light hanging from the ceiling further brightens the space.

The apartment's red wooden entrance door opens into a small lobby, where a monochrome console table sits beneath framed artworks.

The bedroom follows a softer design palette, featuring wooden flooring, subtle wallpaper and neutral tones. A king-sized bed, walk-in wardrobe, wooden chairs, and bookshelves complete the room, reflecting the actor's preference for understated elegance.

The dining area features a black six-seater dining table positioned against a mirrored wall, along with a large hanging lamp. High ceilings, marble flooring and vintage light fixtures are paired with modern furniture, giving the space a contemporary yet elegant look.

Anupam Kher once shared a video of Varun's home and wrote, "@varundvn gives me an exclusive tour of his new home. Have seen him as a child when his proud father #DavidDhawan used to travel around on a Vespa scooter. Hard work pays. Mom #LaliDhawan has done the interiors."

The home also includes a bar area fitted with tall stools, creating a comfortable space for relaxation. The white walls are adorned with bohemian collectibles, abstract artworks, and gold and brass figurines displayed on coffee and side tables.

Adjacent to the living room is a private gym equipped with modern fitness equipment.

On the personal front, Varun and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for quite a few years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family members. In an earlier interview with Kareena Kapoor during her chat show, Varun spoke about his relationship with Natasha. He said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her and, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her."

They are proud parents to a daughter.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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