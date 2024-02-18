Malti Marie's Mint Green Birthday Party Co-Ord Set Proves She Has Mom Priyanka Chopra's Midas Style Touch

Malti's Birthday Party Style Proves She Has Mom Priyanka's Midas Touch

The Chopra-Jonas family is well-versed in how to raise the style bar high. We strongly believe that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' little bundle of joy, Malti Marie, is on her way to being a fashionista as well. With rockstar parents like Priyanka and Nick, this comes as no surprise. So, when Malti Marie was attending a friend's birthday party we expected a fashion win and the little one did not disappoint. Priyanka has just dropped a candid click of Malti Marie from the birthday party and we can't stop admiring her cute fit. Malti Marie slipped into a mint green co-ord set, featuring a full-sleeved sweater and matching shorts. The comfy number highlighted an overall popcorn knit stitch, giving Malti Marie's outfit an oh-so-adorable touch. Adding her outfit a pop of contrast was a pair of white knitted knee-length socks that matched the ruff collar of Malti Marie's top within the co-ord set.

On the occasion of her second birthday, Malti Marie wore a contrasting two-toned outfit that was fun yet simple. Priyanka Chopra's daughter slipped into a short blush pink peplum knit top that she paired with red pants. The top was adorned with dark pink and red hearts. Wat, there is more! Little Malti Marie accessorised her birthday outfit with matching pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a tiara. Don't miss out on her candy-coloured beaded bracelets.

On Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra dropped a series of pictures of herself with Nick Jonas. But what caught our eye was a picture of Malti Marie, who looked adorable in her white and red look. Well, this look was also all about hearts. The two-year-old wore a blush pink and red heart-printed look that was paired with a red T-shirt underneath. The white statement cap not only added a stylish edge to her look but also created a stunning contrast element in the outfit.

TBH, Malti Marie is already impressing us with her style trajectory, and we can't wait for her and Priyanka Chopra's next outing.

