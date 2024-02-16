Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra's 'Forever' And Stylish Daughter, Continues Her Adorable Style Streak In A Heart Printed Outfit

Malti Marie Continues Her Adorable Style Streak In A Heart Printed Outfit

Priyanka Chopra has definitely passed the casually chic vibe and so has her daughter Malti Marie. After Priyanka, Malti is creating her own fashion sphere and it indeed is a solid ten on the style meter. The mini fashionista has a penchant for cute silhouettes and her heart-inspired outfits have been making the case. Trust her to serve fashion at its finest as she once again dished out a cute look. Recently, Priyanka Chopra posted a Valentine's Day wish with an array of pictures. She posted, "My forever Valentine's. Your heart knows the way, run in that direction. - Rumi." While we gushed over Priyanka and Nick's picture, we couldn't help but notice Malti Marie in her white and red look. Hearts seem to be at the top of her fashion list as she yet again donned a blush pink and red heart-printed look that was paired with a red t-shirt underneath. The white statement cap added a stylish edge to her look in no time.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie is already a super chic fashionista. Just like Priyanka Chopra, her daughter is also making a way in the fashion circuit and her style trajectory is nothing but adorable. Previously, she proved to be the cutest birthday girl as she literally took our hearts in a pink and red outfit. Her contrasting fashion at this age is already setting style goals. She looked adorable as she donned a short blush pink peplum top that came with contrasting pink and red hearts. The fit was teamed up with red pants that perfectly matched her look.

Malti Marie is already impressing us with her style trajectory