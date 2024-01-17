Mini Fashionista Malti Marie Was All Hearts Everything On Her Chic Little Birthday Party

Malti Marie is a mini fashionista in the making

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022 and their world has never looked more colourful. For a baby girl as vibrant as the rainbow, her 2nd birthday celebrations shouldn't have been anything less. A mini fashionista in the making, a lot like her global fashionista mom Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie's contrasting two-toned birthday outfit is a lesson even for the pros. She was seen in a short blush pink peplum knit top with dark pink and red hearts made on it which was paired with red pants. In case our hearts and hers weren't already enough to fall in love with this stylish chiquita, she was keen to accessorise her birthday outfit with pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink tiara. Not to miss her candy-coloured beaded bracelets, Nick Jonas' "angel" already walks in her mother's footsteps on the fashion front.

For the Elmo-themed birthday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas weren't just happy parents but very stylish ones too. Hosting a child's birthday is no child's play but that didn't seem like a problem for this duo who strategically chose comfy athleisure to fuse work and play for their little girl. In keeping with the theme of the party, Nick Jonas was seen in a red hoodie sweatshirt twinning happily with a furry Elmo. Priyanka Chopra even though in a hoodie sweatshirt as well chose to go the monochrome route matching her bright orange upper with thick-rimmed orange sunglasses.

We're not sure anymore whether we want someone to throw us an Elmo-themed party or to be invited to one. Guess if it has anything to do with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, we'd take it anyway.

