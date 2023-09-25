Malti Marie Twins In A Blue Swimsuit With Mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Proving She Is The Little It Girl

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' little fashionista, Malti Marie wore a bubblegum blue monokini

Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely knows how to make summer days look good. While we await for winter to kick in, the global star made sure to spend her Sunday by the poolside. On the day of her sister Parineeti Chopra's big wedding picture reveal we saw Priyanka spending the day with a special someone. Any guesses? The answer is none other than her little bundle of joy Malti Marie who was flying high on her mother's love. We can't help but notice that she is a little fashionista in the making. The mother and daughter duo twinning in the hues of blue. Priyanka wore a blue string bikini with tie-up detailing on the back. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun. Malti on the other hand was the cutest in her printed monokini. She wore a bubblegum blue monokini with overall pink floral prints. She styled it all with a matching hat.

Before this Malti Marie was seen twinning in neutrals with her mother Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the event that The Jonas Brothers, earned their star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, earlier this year. Malti wore a beige-toned tweed suit with a long-sleeved knitted jacket. It featured a white lace trim and she styled it with matching shorts. Priyanka, on the other hand, wore a chocolate brown-hued midi with ruched detailing, mock neckline and full sleeves.

Believe it or not, Malti Marie has all the right style sensibilities. For one of the events, the Chopra-Jonas family was seen dressed in all-white. Malti picked a sleeveless white frock with ruffled straps and a see-through layered hem. Not just that but Maltie completed her look with a sheer fascinator that matched her outfit. White strappy sandals with floral detailing sealed the look. Priyanka Chopra wore an all-white salwar suit and accessorised it with matching statement earrings. She tied her hair high in a messy bun. Nick Jonas wore a white shirt atop beige trousers.

Which of these looks of the little it girl did you like the best?

