Love At First Sight Is Certain For Malti Marie's Adorable Heart Printed Co-Ord Set

Just as Priyanka Chopra continues to make her mark in the fashion world, her daughter Malti Marie is following in her footsteps. Just when we thought she could not get any cuter, her birthday girl style set the bar even higher. Her adorable fashion moments are proof enough that she is fashion's darling. The sweetest snaps from Malti's second birthday celebration were shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram page. Her vibrant fashion choices are already taking over the internet and her latest look just added to her stylish fashion game. She looked like the chicest micro fashionista in a white printed co-ord set. The colourful heart prints that were sprawled all over it added a pop of colour to her look. The cool pullover was paired with matching joggers to create a chic style.

Also Read: Mini Fashionista Malti Marie Was All Hearts Everything On Her Chic Little Birthday Party

Malti Marie is truly a fashionista in the making by all means. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter recently turned two and her birthday celebration was indeed a stylish one. Her adorable fashion choices have our hearts. Her contrasting fashion at this age is already dishing out style inspiration. She looked cute in a in a short blush pink peplum top that came with contrasting pink and red hearts. The look was teamed up with red pants that added a stylish edge to her overall attire.

Also Read: In A Jacket And A ₹ 4.9 Lakh Backpack, Priyanka Chopra Is Not Your Average Cool Mom

Malti Marie is truly a chic fashion girl