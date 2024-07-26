Kim And Khloe Kardashian Spent 'Hot Summer Nights, Mid July' In Long Black Dresses

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's black dress are a match for an Italian summer

The Kardashians travel the world but hardly without each other. Or at least such is the case for Kim and Khloe Kardashian. At a private concert in Italy where Andrea Bocelli performed recently, the sisters were quick to make their way to that part of the world to sway to his tunes. Obviously, the sisters never travel without a suitcase full of their fanciest fits. It may have been a private performance but a concert no less and no Kardashian-Jenner would be caught in one looking less than dynamic. The sister duo picked black dresses that were an extension of their personal styles. Kim Kardashian picked a long black shimmery dress with slinky black heels and Khloe Kardashian picked a long fishnet dress worn over a basic black bralette and hipster bottoms and heels. To add to the Italian flair, Kim Kardashian also added a matching black head scarf to vibe with the holiday memo but still be concert ready. The hair and makeup for both the fashionistas were on point with relaxed mermaid waves for hair and their signature contoured makeup with sharp eyeliner. So, rest assured that during "hot summer nights, mid July" this dual combo had a fabulously stylish time in Italy.

Beyond holidays too, the sisters find opportunities to tag along in stylish attire that highlights their styles to the hilt. Every summer, the Hamptons become the epicentre of glitz and glamour, and this year was no exception as Michael Rubin's annual White Party once again attracted a constellation of A-list stars. Among the dazzling attendees, Kim and Khloe Kardashian stood out not just because they're Kim and Khloe Kardashian but because they're never one to shy away from making a fashion statement. Kim Kardashian was seen in a white halter dress with a deep cowl neckline and a large crucifix necklace around her neck. Khloe on the other hand, went with a cutaway dress with strategic cutouts on her waist, torso and neckline.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian use any excuse to wear chic matching outfits. For Khloe Kardashian's birthday recently, it was a basic solid-coloured co-ord set worn by the duo but the concept of basic is subjective before you accuse us of not warning you. The definition of basics according to the Kardashians often includes ab-baring crop tops and high-slit skirts in neutral shades. But even in their chic neutral outfits, they can turn heads their way.

Double the Kardashian factor, double the stylish impact.

