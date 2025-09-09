Kiku Sharda Opens Up About His Weight And Health Issues: "I'll Never Be A Six-Pack Abs Guy"

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda, best known for his characters on The Kapil Sharma Show and FIR, has revealed that he thinks about his health and weight management, though not for cosmetic reasons or to change his identity as a performer.

In an interview with the Times of India, Kiku admitted that while he has always been comfortable in his skin, age and health concerns are prompting him to make some changes in his lifestyle. "I was much lighter when I was doing FIR or when I started doing The Kapil Sharma Show. I will never be a six-pack abs guy, nor do I wish to be. However, I do plan to lose weight because, with age catching up, it's not really the best physical state to be in."

Known for his humour and larger-than-life stage presence, Kiku emphasised that his decision is not about changing his image as a comic actor. "I am not really bothered about how it will change my life in terms of being a comic actor, and even if I lose 20-25 kgs, I'll still be overweight. I have gone a little beyond what I should have been," he admitted.

The actor currently starring in the show Rise and Fall added that he has realistic goals. "In the next few months or at least in the next year, I do plan to lose some weight," he said.

Sharda's admission reflects a growing trend among people prioritising health over superficial appearances.