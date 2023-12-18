Khushi Kapoor's Embellished Silver And Black Corset Is Va Va Voom Without An End

Khushi Kapoor's fashion statements have a fanbase of their own

The result of a very glamorous Bollywood debut with The Archies has put Khushi Kapoor on a pedestal that trespasses the realm of fashion too. That is not to say however that when it does come to the fashion front, she can be budged from sitting atop among her young contemporaries. For the latest cover of Cosmopolitan India, she glimmers just like the "Glimmer Issue" itself and we'd love to hold her bejewelled corset responsible for it. The urban corset from Munique features all of Khushi's favourite showstopping elements summed in it. Right from the structured bustier doused in crystals plunging into the pointed sweetheart neckline to the mesh panelling of the corset ends her trailblazing year leading to a shimmery start onto the next. She pairs the corset with a black high-rise bikini top and layered with a mesh skirt over it. While the outfit is enough to ring all the sirens along the way, we bet her makeup had a similar effect. Her pointed modern Cleopatra-esque feline eyeliner was feeling rather fierce. Clubbed with a nude mixed with a peach lip and a voluminous blowout, Khushi Kapoor is easily the force to watch out for.

Khushi Kapoor's style resembles one that of a modern princess that fuses classic styles with a contemporary outlook. With one corset after the other, Khushi for this cover story has proved that she is versatile in every sense of the way. Standing in a ballerina stance but minus the tutu skirt, she stands tall in a pink brocade corset with a pleated frill hem.

If cutouts are the raging trend of the century, how can Khushi Kapoor not have some fun in the run? Worn over a plain black bikini set under it, she pairs a cutwork black glittery dress that has iconic Bollywood star written all over it only to double the quotient with glitzy jewels from Swarovski over it.

If it takes Khushi Kapoor just one silver dress to shine just like a star, she'll ensure to transform into the most beautiful ornament you ever did see.

Khushi Kapoor's fandom is only set to increase with her fashion game on point.

