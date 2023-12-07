The Sparkle Of Khushi Kapoor's Glamourous Makeup With Sridevi's Shimmering Necklace Says 'I'm Ready For My Closeup'

The Sparkle Of Khushi's Glamourous Makeup Says "I'm Ready For My Closeup"

It's the moment of truth for The Archies actors. As the movie releases on Netflix today, their years of work and months of promotions will finally see fruition in front of the camera. Before it does though, some of them were already fixtures of the celebrity style scene; Khushi Kapoor included. While Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister has already established herself as an up-and-coming fashionista, her latest appearance proved that she has got what it takes to soak in the spotlight.

For the event, Khushi Kapoor chose a gold beaded strapless gown which fitted her figure and flared at the bottom. What made it even more cherished was the fact that it belonged to her late mother, Bollywood actress Sridevi. Paired with the look was a diamond studded choker necklace, which was a heirloom jewellery piece also borrowed from Sridevi's closet for Khushi's big day. In a way, it was as if her mother was with her to celebrate her film debut.