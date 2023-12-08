Khushi Kapoor's Tulle Dress With A Check Blazer And Loafers Is A Dior Dream Come To Life

Khushi In A Checkered Blazer, With Net Dress Is Out Of A Vintage Dream

Khushi Kapoor has made her debut in Bollywood with The Archies which released this week. Even before she stepped into Bollywood though, the Gen-Z fashionista already had a fanbase for her sartorial choices. Keeping the glam bar high and rising, Khushi was a retro dream done to perfection in a Dior ensemble. The actress wore a tulle dress in black that featured a ruffled hemline with a full-sleeved checkered black and white blazer. She accessorised the look with a thin belt and carried a black sling bag. Keeping the vintage charisma, she wore a pearl necklace with her outfit, a pair of stud earrings, and a pair of black loafers to go with her style.

Khushi Kapoor previously attended Dior's Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2024 show in a stunning white mini dress. The sleeveless outfit featured a fitted bodice with a closed neckline and a flared bottom. This monochrome outfit was the perfect blend of chic and sophistication. Khushi accesorised the look with a pair of black pointed heels, a black choker necklace, and a black sling bag. Minimal dewy makeup with a rosy glow and a sleek bun completed Khushi's look.

For Dior's show held in Mumbai at the beginning of the year, Khushi Kapoor took the retro route yet again as she dressed in a sleeveless checkered sheath dress. The midi dress had an A-line silhouette and a comfortable fit. The beauty wore a pearl choker necklace and stud earrings with the attire and carried a black sling. Tying her hair in a half ponytail and adorning it with a bow, Khushi opted for a dark red lip colour, winged liner, and a rosy blush.

Khushi Kapoor is setting new fashion records, one outfit at a time.

