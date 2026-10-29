Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Lift After Second Pregnancy: 'I Want To Be A Sexy Mom'

Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed how her body changed after two pregnancies. She confirmed that she did indeed go for a breast lift after previously mentioning her plans for it.

In conversation with The Cut, the actor revealed, "I want to be a sexy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her sh*t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my sj*t together."

In an earlier conversation with The New Yorker, Lawrence spoke about how her body reacted differently after welcoming her second child. She had quit vaping to undergo the breast lift. She also spoke about wanting to get a facelift one day, but that isn't happening any time soon.

She had said, "Believe me, I'm gonna."

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," she said, referring to the birth of her 3-year-old son, Cy. "Second one, nothing bounced back."

Lawrence and Cooke, 40, who married in October 2019, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy.

As per People, Lawrence announced she was expecting her second baby with Maroney via a Vogue Instagram post and article in October 2024.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine wrote in the post's caption, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet.

The following day, a source confirmed the news with People exclusively, sharing that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again."

The source added, "She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives."

Since the birth of her first son, Lawrence has shared that she's been approaching her career differently.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress told Cameron Diaz in a 2023 conversation for Interview magazine, that having a baby caused her to be more selective with the projects she agrees to do.

Jennifer Lawrence's First Instagram Post

Sharing her first video post, Jennifer Lawrence said in the clip:

“So, yeah, I'm giving it a shot. And if anyone says anything negative, I will quit. Immediately. No questions asked.”

She added: “If someone says something mean, I'll know, and I'll quit.”

Furthermore, she posted an Instagram story stating, “Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It's me. I'm the baby.”

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