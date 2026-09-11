Jennifer Lawrence's First Instagram Post Warns Against 'Negative' Remarks

Jennifer Lawrence has had an official Instagram profile, but last night she shared her first post — and it came with a warning. Sharing her first video post, Jennifer Lawrence said in the clip:

“So, yeah, I'm giving it a shot. And if anyone says anything negative, I will quit. Immediately. No questions asked.”

She added: “If someone says something mean, I'll know, and I'll quit.”

Furthermore, she posted an Instagram story stating, “Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It's me. I'm the baby.”

About Jennifer Lawrence's Account

With just a day since joining Instagram, Jennifer Lawrence already has 3.7 million followers. Her display picture is anything but glamorous — foils in her hair, sipping a drink, and looking suspiciously at the camera.

She is already following 46 accounts, which include the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Jenners, Martin Scorsese, and Dakota Johnson, to name a few.

About Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney got married in October 2019. They have two children - four-year-old Cy, and one-year-old Louie.

Latest Spotting

Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence caught attention with their candid interaction as they joined some of fashion's biggest names at the 13th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in Paris.

While the event was attended by several stars from across the globe, it was Priyanka and Jennifer's chemistry that caught fans' attention and became a major talking point. In the clips making the rounds online Priyanka and Jennifer were seen sharing a laugh and exchanging some banter.

For the event, Priyanka opted for a black-and-white flowy dress, while Jennifer wore a black pantsuit. One video showed Priyanka and Jennifer whispering something into each other's ears before breaking into laughter.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra And Jennifer Lawrence's Playful Banter Becomes The Highlight At Paris Event