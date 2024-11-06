In A Beige Crop Top And Acid Wash Jeans, Priyanka Chopra's October Style Took Inspiration From Summer

Priyanka Chopra's fashion game is one that global fashionistas look up to. Whether it's voluminous gowns, chic LBDs, breathtaking sheer dresses, or ethnic outfits, she rocks them all with equal finesse. On Tuesday, the diva shared her October photo dump, and we could not help but notice her outfits. In one of the mirror selfies, Priyanka looked super sassy in a bralette and denim pants. The highlight? Undoubtedly her belly ring. With the itty-bitty bralette, her well-toned midriff was on full display. To add extra edge, the star kept her pants unbuttoned. Open hair, a golden layered chain and minimal glam completed the look perfectly.

In another mirror selfie, Priyanka Chopra ditched bold hues and said yes to an all-white outfit. The laid-back OOTD is perfect for any vacation. Her tee featured a round neckline and short sleeves. She paired it with matching joggers. White sneakers ensured the monochromatic vibe stayed intact. Her curly hair flowed freely in all its glory, while blushed cheeks and a brown lip shade rounded off her look beautifully.

Not just all white, Priyanka Chopra also looked lovely in an all-black attire. Giving girl-next-door vibes, the diva wore a simple black tee and paired it effortlessly with a black bottom; undoubtedly the safest, quickest and most reliable choice. Her half-open, half-tied hairstyle added an elegant touch. She accessorised with lhoops and a long chain. With a flawless face like Priyanka's, makeup was unnecessary. Understanding the assignment, she let her bare face set skincare goals.

In one of the pictures focused on her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, we could not help but notice Priyanka's saree. Although only the hem was visible, we must say that the gorgeous floral embellishment was truly made out of a fashionista's dreams. On a pastel green base, we spotted blue, pink, yellow and white accents. Priyanka's little one, dressed in a matching lehenga, completely set ethnic fashion goals for all kids.

