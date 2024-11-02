Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Matched In Rahul Mishra Floral Ethnic Looks For Diwali

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie won the hearts and likes of the internet when they shared a bunch of loved-up family pictures of themselves dressed in pastel ethnic ensembles with floral motifs for Diwali 2024 celebrations in London. It was an intimate festive Diwali puja ceremony that was attended by their closest friends. But what stood out was the trio's fashion game as they looked ready to take on the festive season in matching ethnic avatars from the shelves of the designer, Rahul Mishra.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Looked Divine In A Red Sabyasachi Saree With Heart-Shaped Sequin Design For Diwali 2024

Priyanka Chopra was draped in a pastel yellow and green organza saree which was embroidered with the choicest floral blooms and Swarovski embellishment, that are a signature for a Rahul Mishra couture piece. The borders of the saree were detailed with a string of intricately embroidered miniature flowers and beadwork in myriad hues. The palla and pleats had maximal flower embellishment decorated on it. The saree was paired with a sleeveless mustard blouse with a scoop neckline and back. Priyanka accessorised her look with a stack of blue and yellow glass bangles on her wrist, chandelier-style diamond-encrusted dangler earrings, a gold and black beaded Bulgari mangalsutra necklace and matching bracelet to go with it, and a pair of powder blue espadrille slip-on flats. She styled her hair into side-parted layered waves and added minimal glam with fresh skin, defined brows, mascara-filled wispy lashes, a cherry-hued lip oil, and a sparkly emerald bindi to add the final touch of festivities.

Nick Jonas matched steps with his wife Priyanka Chopra dressed in a white pajama kurta set which featured multicoloured floral motifs embellished kurta with a Mandarin collar, front button closure and full sleeves. He teamed it with a pair of crisp white cotton pajamas with a relaxed fit. He completed the look with a crew cut hair look and trimmed beard on the grooming front to complete the look.

Their little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was a the showstopper dressed by celebrity stylist Ami Patel in a pistachio green tulle lehenga which featured floral and butterfly embellishment in a graduating waterfall design. This was paired with a cutesy matching floral halter neck choli with a backless design and dori style tie-up details on the back and behind the neck. Malti was seen wearing a mini mesh dupatta with floral and fauna embellishments along with it around her neck. Her look was accessorised with a pastel head band to keep her little ringlet curls away from her face and stacks of silver bangles on her wrists and dainty gold mini hoops in her ears to finish off the Diwali OOTD just right.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie looked picture perfect in their pistachio and flora themed ethnic wear for Diwali celebrations.

Also Read: For A Cosy Autumn In London Like Priyanka Chopra's, Visit These 5 Places In The City