Just Like Priyanka Chopra Did For Daughter Malti Marie, Here Are 5 Ways To Set Up A Playdate For Your Child

Priyanka Chopra never misses the chance to spend time with daughter, Malti Marie. Even in between busy schedules, she plans playdates to keep her engaged. Recently, the star shared a picture on her Instagram, giving us a glimpse of her play date with Malti. In the first picture, we can see Malti all covered up with a colourful jacket and playing with water bubbles in her home garden. In another picture, we can see Malti having fun with her friends and having a little “play date”. Well just like Priyanka, if you too wish to set up a playdate for your little one, we have listed some fun ways to do it. Take a look!

Fun Ways To Set Up A Playdate For Your Child

Movie Marathon

Playdates don't have to be all about playing indoor games and roaming around the place. Offer to host a movie marathon for your kid and a few of their friends. Pick a theme, for instance, Barbie and then start the show. Don't forget to add a bucket of popcorn and candies for your kids to enjoy their play date.

Beach Play Date

Sometimes, indoor play dates can be boring. Plan an outdoor date for your kids. For instance, take them out on a beach and find fun ways to make their day out interesting. Engage them in playing different games like catching the ball, building a fort etc.

Dance Party

Who doesn't love a dance party? Host a fun dance competition or party for your kids. Crank up the kid-friendly tunes and include fun dance games to make it seem like the best party they've ever seen.

Scavenger Hunt

Fill your child's day with an outdoor play date and organise an exciting scavenger hunt. For younger kids, post clues around your house and garden leading to a big surprise. Finish the game with your kids' favourite gifts and food which will make their day end on a happier note.

Educational Video Game

If your kids love video games, try to mix up their playtime with some educational fun. Bring all the kids together, and let them play and learn with interesting educational or trivia games.

Planning an enjoyable play date for your kid? Looks like we have got you covered.

