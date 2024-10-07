5 Ways Working Moms Can Spend Time With Their Kids Like Priyanka Chopra After "Early Wrap" Days With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is not only a wonderful actress but an amazing mother too. The actress, who has 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie, always makes sure to give all her time and attention even with her hectic work schedule. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures on her social media where we can see her life “lately”. In the pictures, we can see Priyanka spending time with her daughter in different ways. Starting with a park visit, we can see Malti enjoying her time in the park. Next, she was seen on Priyanka's set, curiously looking at her mother working. When on a day off, the star managed to take her daughter for an outing that involved a lot of “walks, songs and chat”. Priyanka giving her time to Malti is a clear example of how one should focus on the quality of time, even if not the quantity. If you too are a working mother like Priyanka, we have listed a few tips on how to spend time with your children while working.

Tips To Spend Time With Your Child As A Working Mother

Indulge In Activities That Interests You Both

As a working mother, taking time for your kids may sometimes seems difficult. Indulge in activities that interest you both. For instance, if you and your child both like to dance or paint, take an hour from your daily routine to practice the skill. This will not only give you and your child a bond but will also help them learn the art better.

Turn Off Technology During Play Time

When you spend time with your children, power off all your electronic gadgets and leave them out of sight. You shouldn't be constantly checking your phone or giving your phone to your child during play time as that would be counterproductive to the idea of mother-child bonding. This will not only give you both quality time together, but also help your children focus on their hobbies and interests.

Have A Daily Connect Time

Daily connect time involves giving your 100% to your kids and knowing all the tiny details about their day. If this isn't an option, create a routine to do so in other ways; such as leaving a note in your child's lunch bag or writing an encouraging quote for the better day ahead.

Take Them Out Frequently

Going out with your children frequently helps them bond with you in a different environment. These outings do not necessarily have to be to restaurants or shopping mall, which are mainly designed for adults. So you can go to the child's park, library, and museums that will also educate them.

Plan A Vacation

Take out family time annually to plan a vacation with your children. These small breaks will help them be at ease, build stronger bonds and create lifetime memories. Encourage your little ones make suggestions and prioritise their needs for a fun vacation.

As a working mom, remember to not feel guilty about your life decisions and set clear priorities when it comes to your kids.

