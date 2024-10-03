"Greytful" For Priyanka Chopra Powering Through The Week Stylishly In This Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra's penchant for elevating the fashion verse needs no introduction. Her sartorial language is all about making a statement. The Citadel star has always brought her best fashion to the table and when she stepped out to attend the Prime Video Trailblazers showcase, it was meant to be a fashionable affair. Her ability to pull off monochromes like a pro has only given us fashion notes. Her wardrobe is packed with pieces that fit almost all occasions and her latest all-grey fit ticks all the fashion boxes. She pulled off a baggy look in an all-grey OOTD that consisted of a waistcoat and pants. What really made the outfit a hit was her layering game. She opted for a baggy, lapel-collar blazer to complete her style. With classic black pumps, she made power-dressing look so cool. For makeup, she ditched nude glam and instead went with coral tints to add a contrast to her style. Minimal, dainty jewellery made a perfect fit for her classy look.

Priyanka Chopra has always given a masterclass in serving stylish power moves with her boss lady fashion. Her exceptional sense of style is a mix of all things good, however, her bold dressing game tops the list. Doused in glitz and glam, Priyanka Chopra's stunning black sequinned look in Italy was made to make party nights glam. The plunging neckline number came with a form-fitting silhouette and her Bulgari jewels were perfect to complete the look. With smokey eyes, glossy lips and open tresses, the actress nailed the beauty sphere too.

