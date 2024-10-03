Advertisement

"Greytful" For Priyanka Chopra Powering Through The Week Stylishly In This Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra's grey baggy pantsuit is elevating power dressing with a casual, laidback flair

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Greytful" For Priyanka Chopra Powering Through The Week Stylishly In This Pantsuit
"Greytful" For Priyanka Chopra Powering Through The Week In This Pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra's penchant for elevating the fashion verse needs no introduction. Her sartorial language is all about making a statement. The Citadel star has always brought her best fashion to the table and when she stepped out to attend the Prime Video Trailblazers showcase, it was meant to be a fashionable affair. Her ability to pull off monochromes like a pro has only given us fashion notes. Her wardrobe is packed with pieces that fit almost all occasions and her latest all-grey fit ticks all the fashion boxes. She pulled off a baggy look in an all-grey OOTD that consisted of a waistcoat and pants. What really made the outfit a hit was her layering game. She opted for a baggy, lapel-collar blazer to complete her style. With classic black pumps, she made power-dressing look so cool. For makeup, she ditched nude glam and instead went with coral tints to add a contrast to her style. Minimal, dainty jewellery made a perfect fit for her classy look. 

Also Read: Orange You Glad Priyanka Chopra Made Your Day In This Stylish Ruched Gown?

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Priyanka Chopra has always given a masterclass in serving stylish power moves with her boss lady fashion. Her exceptional sense of style is a mix of all things good, however, her bold dressing game tops the list. Doused in glitz and glam, Priyanka Chopra's stunning black sequinned look in Italy was made to make party nights glam. The plunging neckline number came with a form-fitting silhouette and her Bulgari jewels were perfect to complete the look. With smokey eyes, glossy lips and open tresses, the actress nailed the beauty sphere too. 

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Channel Summer Brights In Their Blue And Orange Colour Block Couple Looks

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Style, Priyanka Chopra Fashion
NDTV News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Millie Bobby Brown Wore Three Elegant White Lace Wedding Dresses To Marry Jake Bongiovi
"Greytful" For Priyanka Chopra Powering Through The Week Stylishly In This Pantsuit
Beyonce's Jeans And Denim Cowboy Hat Worked Overtime To "Give You These Blues" In A Stylish Way
Next Article
Beyonce's Jeans And Denim Cowboy Hat Worked Overtime To "Give You These Blues" In A Stylish Way
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com