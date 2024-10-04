Kriti Sanon's Autumn Is Denim-On-Denim Coded In A Corset, Jacket And Jeans

Kriti Sanon's fashion lookbooks are a versatile affair that leaves us impressed. The actress exudes grace in her ethnic attire and her Western outfits are quite chic. Her latest look is all about stunning style as she painted the town blue with her denim-on-denim ensemble from Versace. The outfit included a denim corset top that accentuated her waist and added a touch of femininity to the attire. She paired it with high-waisted, wide-legged jeans. She also wore an oversized denim blazer that complemented the jeans and corset. The pop of colour from her red pointed heels contrasted with the denim and added a chic touch to her overall look.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Turned Into A "Mermaid For A Minute" In A Black Lace Chest Cutout Gown

This is not the first time Kriti Sanon has rocked a denim-on-denim fit. The actress previously wore a Mugler bodysuit with denim jeans for the Ganpat trailer launch. Her top featured a ribbed bustline and a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline. It also had dark blue panels on the side. Kriti styled it with a pair of tailored, light blue jeans and a waist belt with a metal buckle. She wore a pair of silver hoops and silver rings to complete her OOTD.

Previously, she stepped out in a sunshine yellow strappy spaghetti top which she teamed with a pair of check-printed wide-leg pants. She accessorised the basic outfit with grey sneakers, a baguette bag and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Also Read: It's Sisters Before Misters And Skincare Before Anything Else For Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon's Beauty Routines