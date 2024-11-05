It's Hard To Look Away From Samantha Ruth Prabhu In A Crinkled Gold Strapless Gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny chapter slowly closes in with the recent India premiere in Mumbai, but she sure ensured to keep it stylish. Known for her versatile fashion choices, Samantha made a lasting impression in a crinkled strapless gold gown by Kresha Bajaj, her best friend whose collection she has worn for the entirety of the promotions. The dress effortlessly merged modern charm and elegance. The crinkling effect brought a unique, shimmering quality to the gown, reflecting light beautifully and giving the dress an almost liquid-like appearance as she moved. The visually captivating ensemble shows how easily Samantha gravitates towards unconventional contemporary styles. This further proved Samantha's ability to take risks and experiment with looks that stand out from the crowd. Her accessories were kept to a minimum. Her hair spoke volumes, literally owing to its large, wavy texture and metaphorically for its statement rust-orange hue.

Also Read: Live Like Royalty The Same Way Samantha Ruth Prabhu Did At This Luxurious Fort Hotel In Rajasthan

Black is the colour of all seasons and Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't budge from it for the promotions of the series either. Her previous appearance in Mumbai for the promotions of Citadel: Honey Bunny was swift and suave in a black blazer paired with a sequinned mesh skirt ditching the trousers altogether. Sophisticated chic doesn't get better than this.

Speaking of mesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also delivered on the high glam quotient in a sea-green dress with scalloped sequinned strings over a mesh silhouette. The focal point remained her chic floor-length dress and so was everyone's attention who caught even the slightest glimpse of her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's looks for the Citadel: Honey Bunny promotions have been a joy ride from start to finish.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ditched The Pants For A Mesh Skirt For A Statement Power Dressing Moment