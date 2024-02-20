Esha Deol To Varun Dhawan, Wedding Guest Airport Style For Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Was Casual Cool

Here Are The Stylish Guests Who Arrived For Rakul-Jackky's Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities have already begun, and the couple will reportedly be tying the knot on February 21, 2024. The wedding will indeed be a star-studded affair attended by many Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Pednekar sisters, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol and others are among the Bollywood celebrities who will be seen at the wedding festivities. These stylish celebrities arrived at Goa airport from Mumbai recently and gave chic airport dressing goals.

The bride-to-be arrived at the airport with her parents and looked absolutely radiant in her orange colored pantsuit. The outfit included a full-sleeved blazer along with a pair of trousers. She wore a peach-coloured inner beneath the blazer. She wore white sneakers and carried a pastel yellow handbag with the look.

Jackky Bhagnani kept it simple and casual as he was at the airport. He wore a printed short-sleeved shirt with a pair of black denim pants.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal dressed casually chic as they arrived at the airport. While Varun wore a blue t-shirt with a pair of classic blue denims, Natasha picked a beige-toned pantsuit with a black inner.

Shilpa Shetty kept it minimally chic in a white top and beige pants with a tan belt as she arrived at the Mumbai airport for Rakul and Jackky's wedding. She carried a tan and brown handbag. Raj Kundra wore a black and white, short-sleeved button-down shirt with blue denim pants.

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar arrived at the Goa airport looking uber-chic in their outfits. Bhumi picked a printed co-ord set in blue which included a full-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of relaxed-bit bottoms.

Samiksha Pednekar wore a short-sleeved black top with black pants and kept it casual. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Esha Deol wore a white crop top with a pair of classic blue denim pants and accessorised the look with a white bucket hat and a pair of white sneakers.

Riteish Deshmukh arrived to attend the wedding with his mother. The actor walked in a casual avatar as he wore a black zipper with olive green cargo pants.

We cannot wait to check out the stylish wedding pictures of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

