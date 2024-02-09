Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Take The Casual Chic Route For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Rakul-Jackky Take The Casual Route In Chic Casuals For Movie Screening

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen together last night for the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in Mumbai City. Much like a few occasions in the past, the fashionable couple was seen wearing their casual best for the occasion. While Rakul opted for a vibrant outfit, Jackky kept it monochromatic in black. Rakul wore a mini dress in mustard yellow with floral prints in lilac, white, green and brown. The puff-sleeved dress featured layered ruffles with a plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with a pair of chunky gold earrings and uber chic brown-coloured ankle-length boots which added an edge twist to her look. Jackky on the other hand, was dressed in black from head to toe. He wore a black button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a pair of black denim, a pair of black sneakers, and a black hat. Jackky's style was minimal and subtle. Rakul and Jackky were well matched in their contrasting outfits.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani always keep it chic, may it be the ethnic choices or the Western numbers. They graced Instagram with stunning ethnic looks recently. Jackky wore a mustard yellow full-sleeved kurta and kept it minimal. Rakul picked a gorgeous floral anarkali in grey tones. The full-sleeved flared kurta had floral prints in shades of brown, yellow, and beige with delicate golden threadwork and embellishments. She accessorised the look with a pair of golden chandbali earrings. Her makeup included muted lip colour, a dash of kohl in the eyes and ample mascara.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani make a fashionable power couple.

