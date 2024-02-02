Rakul Preet Singh Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In A Black Slit Gown And Sheer Gloves

Rakul Preet Singh's trusted style elements reflect high-octane glitz and glamour. The actress knows how to inject a dose of understated glam into every look of hers. From head-turning ball gowns to fuss-free lehengas, Rakul's fashion favourites has always been on our radar. Recently at an awards function, the actress turned to classic old Hollywood glamour to make a statement. She picked a timeless black gown to keep with the classic aesthetic. She exuded effortless charm in a strapless, corseted number. The side slit and the flattering figure-grazing fit added an instant oomph to her look. She added some glitz to her look with sleek diamonds and her dewy glam perfectly completed her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's penchant to showcase timeless glamour is a given. Her fantastic fashion moments have often served as a style treat. Previously, the actress looked her stylish best as she donned a glitzy Gaurav Gupta number. From the corseted style to the strapless number, her beautiful fit came with the most exquisite details. We are all hearts for her strikingly stunning slit dress.

Trust Rakul Preet Singh to redefine party dressing for you