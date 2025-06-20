Israel-Iran Attacks Live Updates: Israel and Iran continued to exchange fire, with the conflict between the longtime enemies entering its eighth day. The Iranian military confirmed in a statement on Telegram that it has begun a "new round of combined missile and drone attacks" on military sites in Haifa and Tel Aviv. While Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called for direct action against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, citing Tehran's attack on Soroka Hospital in southern Israel on Thursday.

Russia has warned Israel against striking Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying "it will be a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl". Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said that the Kremlin is "particularly concerned about the safety of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which employs Russian specialists."

The White House, meanwhile, said US President Donald Trump will decide whether to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks.

Here are the live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict: