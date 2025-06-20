Israel-Iran Attacks Live Updates: Israel and Iran continued to exchange fire, with the conflict between the longtime enemies entering its eighth day. The Iranian military confirmed in a statement on Telegram that it has begun a "new round of combined missile and drone attacks" on military sites in Haifa and Tel Aviv. While Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called for direct action against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, citing Tehran's attack on Soroka Hospital in southern Israel on Thursday.
Russia has warned Israel against striking Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying "it will be a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl". Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said that the Kremlin is "particularly concerned about the safety of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which employs Russian specialists."
The White House, meanwhile, said US President Donald Trump will decide whether to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks.
Here are the live updates on the Israel-Iran conflict:
Hezbollah Vows "All Forms Of Support" To Iran Amid Conflict With Israel
Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has pledged "all forms of support" to Iran in its fight against Israel and the United States, saying Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and aims to serve its people, The Jerusalem Post reported.
In a speech on Thursday night, Qassem said, "It does not harm anyone in the slightest way; rather, it represents a great scientific contribution to the advancement of Iran and the region, relying on its own capabilities without foreign tutelage."
He accused the world of opposing Iran not because of its nuclear program, but because it stands for "faith, knowledge, and freedom" and benefits "the oppressed."
Benjamin Netanyahu Says Son's Wedding Delay A "Personal Cost" Of War, Stuns Israelis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing fierce backlash after citing the delay of his son's wedding as a "personal cost" of the ongoing conflict with Iran - remarks many Israelis have called tone-deaf and self-centered, according to the Guardian.
Speaking solemnly in front of a missile-damaged Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, Netanyahu invoked the spirit of Britain during the Blitz, likening Israel's current crisis to the World War II bombings. "It reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a Blitz," he said, attempting to draw parallels between his family's experience and the hardships of everyday Israelis.
The prime minister pointed to the rescheduling of his son Avner's wedding - for a second time due to security concerns - as an example of the sacrifices his family has made. He noted that the postponement had also deeply affected Avner's fiance and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, calling her "a hero" for enduring the disappointment.
"There are people who were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I really appreciate that," Netanyahu said. "Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt."
Grenade Thrown At Norway Ambassador's Residence In Tel Aviv
A grenade was thrown at the residence of the Norwegian ambassador to Israel on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, causing no injury.
"I spoke a short time ago with the Norwegian Ambassador to Israel, Per Egil Selvag, in whose yard a grenade was thrown this evening. I strongly condemn this serious and dangerous crime. I am convinced that the Israel Police will act decisively to quickly locate the criminals who committed this so that they will face the full severity of the law," he said on X.
שוחחתי לפני שעה קלה עם שגריר נורבגיה בישראל פר אגיל סלבאג, שלחצר ביתו הושלך הערב רימון רסס. אני מגנה בחריפות פשע חמור ומסוכן זה.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 19, 2025
אני משוכנע שמשטרת ישראל תפעל בנחישות לאתר בהקדם את הפושעים שביצעו זאת על מנת שתמוצה עימם מלוא חומרת הדין.
Russia's 'Chernobyl-Like' Warning If Israel Attacks Iran's Nuclear Plant
Russia warned Israel against striking Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying "it will be a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl".
Russia has helped build Iran's only operating nuclear power plant and some of the workers there are Russian. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said that the Kremlin is "particularly concerned about the safety of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which employs Russian specialists."