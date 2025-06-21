US-Iran Nuclear Talks A "Cover Up" For Israel Attack: Iran's Foreign Minister

After Israel launched an attack on Iran just days before scheduled talks with the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country is uncertain whether to trust the United States in diplomatic talks, in an interview to NBC.

When asked if the two-week time frame given by US President Donald Trump is enough to finalise a deal with the United States, Araghchi said that it was up to the Trump administration to "show their determination for going for a negotiated solution."

He also accused the US of not being serious regarding the talks and only using it as a cover to justify the attacks by Israel. "So they had perhaps this plan in their mind, and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up," Araghchi said. "We don't know how we can trust them anymore. What they did was, in fact, a betrayal to diplomacy."

Trump on Thursday had said, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

In Geneva, Araghchi also said that Iran was open to negotiations but only if Israel halts the offensive. "We're not prepared to negotiate with them anymore, as long as the aggression continues," he said.

He absolutely negated the US' demand for zero enrichment and said he had made it clear to US envoy, Steve Witkoff. He also added how enriching uranium is the right of every country.

"This is an achievement of our own scientists. It's a question of national pride and dignity," he said.

Speaking about Witkoff, he said "I think he is a gentleman, somebody you can work with, but unfortunately, he changed his words every time we met. So maybe that was because he couldn't deliver what he promised to us."

The foreign minister further clarified that they will "negotiate" but, "negotiate only when it is negotiation and not dictation."

He further added that if the US destroys Iran's nuclear facilities, they can rebuild it again, "because the knowledge is here, the technology is there", stating that "the technology cannot be reversed, cannot be destroyed by bombs."

Regarding the possibility of the United States joining Israel to strike Iran, he said that his government reserves the right to retaliate. "When there is a war, both sides attack each other. That's quite understandable. And self-defense is a legitimate right of every country." He added that "if the U.S. joins Israel in these attacks, we will do the same."

About threats of assassinating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Aragchi said that "would be the biggest crime they can commit" but "they won't be able to do that."

Trump has said in a post on Truth Social that the US knows where Khamenei is, but they are not planning to target him, "at least not for now."

Araghchi also said that Iran does not regard Trump's threats as threats, but as insults. "I see it more as an insult. And I'm amazed how the president of the so-called superpower can talk like this. We have always talked about President Trump respectfully."

Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear programme while under threat and Europe tried to keep peace talks alive.

The developments came as US President Donald Trump on Friday said he may support a ceasefire in the week-old aerial conflict between US ally Israel and its regional rival Iran "depending on the circumstances".

