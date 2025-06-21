Sonia Gandhi's "Surrender Of Values" Jab At Centre Over Iran-Israel War

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said that India's silence on the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran represents not only a diplomatic lapse but a departure from India's "moral and strategic traditions". In an Op-Ed for The Hindu, Mrs Gandhi condemned Israel's June 13 military strike on Iranian territory as "illegal and a violation of sovereignty."

The airstrikes, which triggered a series of retaliatory drone and missile exchanges between the two regional powers, have since spiralled into dangerous escalations in the Middle East.

"The Indian National Congress has condemned these bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil, which represent a dangerous escalation with grave regional and global consequences. As with so many of Israel's recent actions, including its brutal and disproportionate campaign in Gaza, this operation was executed with utter disregard for civilian lives and regional stability. These actions will only deepen instability and sow the seeds of further conflict." Mrs Gandhi wrote.

The Israeli strike, which targeted high-value Iranian military assets and installations, came at a crucial time as Iran and the United States had begun to show tentative signs of progress. Five rounds of nuclear talks had already been held in 2025, with a sixth round reportedly scheduled for later in June.

"History reminds us that Mr Netanyahu helped fan the flames of hatred that culminated in the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, ending one of the most hopeful peace initiatives between Israelis and Palestinians," the Congress leader wrote.

Mrs Gandhi also directed criticism toward US President Donald Trump, accusing him of disregarding his own intelligence community's assessments in favour of aggressive posturing.

"Mr Trump has previously warned against endless wars and the power of the military-industrial complex. Yet he now appears to be repeating the same mistakes that led to the war in Iraq," she wrote, referencing the claims about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction in 2003.

Mrs Gandhi's article placed particular emphasis on India's unique diplomatic position, with longstanding ties to both Iran and Israel. While India has expanded defence, trade, and intelligence cooperation with Israel in recent decades, it also maintains deep historical, civilisational, and strategic connections with Iran.

"Iran has been a long-standing friend to India and is bound to us by deep civilisational ties. It has a history of steadfast support, including in Jammu and Kashmir at crucial junctures. In 1994, Iran helped block a resolution critical of India at the UN Commission on Human Rights on the Kashmir issue. Indeed, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been much more cooperative with India than its predecessor, the Imperial State of Iran, that had tilted towards Pakistan in the 1965 and 1971 wars," she wrote.

She also reminded that the collapse of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - following the United States' unilateral withdrawal in 2018 - had undermined years of multilateral diplomacy. That decision had severely affected India's economic interests, especially around the Chabahar Port project and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"More than 55,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. Entire families, neighbourhoods, and even hospitals have been obliterated. Gaza stands on the brink of famine, and its civilian population continues to suffer unspeakable hardship," she wrote.

Mr Gandhi concluded her statement with an appeal to the Indian government to reassert its diplomatic role in the region. She urged India to "speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia."

"In the face of this humanitarian catastrophe, the Narendra Modi government has all but abandoned India's long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-state solution, one that envisions a sovereign, independent Palestine living side-by-side with Israel in mutual security and dignity," she wrote. "New Delhi's silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions. This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values."

"It is still not too late. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia," she wrote.

Mrs Gandhi's statement came hours after senior Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, urged India and other nations to condemn what Tehran describes as Israeli "military aggression."

In a press briefing on Friday, Mr Hosseini said that Israel's actions constituted a "breach of international law" and warned of potential repercussions across the region. "We believe every country including India should condemn it-not because of their relations with Iran but because these actions are in breach of global norms," he said.