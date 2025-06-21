Israel, Iran Trade New Attacks After Tehran Rejects Nuclear Talks: 10 Points

Israel and Iran on Saturday traded new strikes hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held talks with European foreign ministers and said Tehran would not negotiate over its nuclear programme while under threat.

Here Are Top 10 Points On Israel-Iran Conflict: The Israeli military, in a post on X around 2:30 am (2330 GMT on Friday), said sirens were sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, due to "missile fire" from Iran. Israeli officials said that sirens were also sounded in southern Israel after Iran fired five ballistic missiles. They said that there were no immediate indications of any missile impacts. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in a post around 3 am (local time), said it launched a "wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure" in central Iran. The fresh attacks were exchanged hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his counterparts from the UK, France and Germany, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, in Geneva to end the weeklong Israel-Iran war. "Iran is ready to consider diplomacy if aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable for its committed crimes," Mr Araghchi told reporters after the first face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials since the conflict started last Friday. The Israel-Iran war began when the Israeli military launched "Operation Rising Lion" and attacked Iran's nuclear and military sites, top generals and nuclear scientists. It said it had concluded Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran, and more than 2,000 others injured, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group. Israel has said that Iran has retaliated by firing 450 missiles and 1,000 drones, killing at least 24 people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli military operations in Iran would continue "for as long as it takes" to eliminate the "existential threats" of Iran's nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would take as long as two weeks to decide whether the US should enter the conflict on Israel's side.

