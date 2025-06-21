Israel Strikes Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Facility Again As Conflict Escalates

Israel has carried out a second wave of airstrikes targeting Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility, shortly after Tehran launched a volley of five ballistic missiles toward central Israel overnight. The latest strike follows the initial Israeli attacks on June 13th, which targeted both nuclear and military infrastructure in Iran.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), around 50 fighter jets were involved in bombing Iranian positions. However, Iranian state-affiliated Fars news agency reported that no hazardous material leakage occurred.

Isfahan plays a central role in Iran's nuclear program, housing a uranium conversion facility and a nuclear fuel fabrication plant.

"Isfahan we targeted in the first 24 hours of our operation, but we carried out a second wave of strikes there overnight, deepening our achievements and advancing the damage to the facility," an Israeli official told AFP.

The same official added that additional targets were hit: "a couple more centrifuge production sites" in recent days. He emphasised that repeated strikes have "dealt a severe blow to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities."

Centrifuges are essential in enriching uranium. They function by spinning uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas at high speeds to separate isotopes of uranium.

In retaliation, Iran fired five ballistic missiles at central Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and several nearby towns around 2:40 a.m. All incoming missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defences. While no injuries or direct hits were reported, debris from one interception caused a fire on the roof of an apartment building. Fire crews were dispatched and quickly brought the blaze under control.

Since June 13, Iran has launched over 470 ballistic missiles and approximately 1,000 drones targeting Israel, according to Israeli authorities.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) intercepted 40 UAVs overnight and struck launchers preparing to target Israel. On Saturday night, guided by intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the IAF also struck missile launchers and a dual-barrel UAV launcher in Isfahan that were poised to fire at Israel.