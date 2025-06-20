Netanyahu Says Son's Wedding Delay A "Personal Cost" Of War, Stuns Israelis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing fierce backlash after citing the delay of his son's wedding as a "personal cost" of the ongoing conflict with Iran - remarks many Israelis have called tone-deaf and self-centered, according to the Guardian.

Speaking solemnly in front of a missile-damaged Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, Netanyahu invoked the spirit of Britain during the Blitz, likening Israel's current crisis to the World War II bombings. "It reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a Blitz," he said, attempting to draw parallels between his family's experience and the hardships of everyday Israelis.

The prime minister pointed to the rescheduling of his son Avner's wedding - for a second time due to security concerns - as an example of the sacrifices his family has made. He noted that the postponement had also deeply affected Avner's fiance and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, calling her "a hero" for enduring the disappointment.

"There are people who were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I really appreciate that," Netanyahu said. "Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt."

The comments, delivered against the backdrop of Soroka Hospital - which was hit by an Iranian missile the day before - were met with scorn online and across the Israeli political spectrum. Critics accused Netanyahu of being emotionally detached from the realities of war and prioritising his own image over the suffering of the public.

Israel says 24 of its civilians have been killed so far in the conflict. Human rights groups in the US estimate the Iranian civilian death toll to be at least 263 following Israel's surprise aerial assault.

Public outrage grew after reports suggested Netanyahu was planning to take time off for his son's wedding, which was set for Monday despite ongoing hostilities and threats of anti-government protests. The wedding had originally been planned for November but was canceled due to security concerns.

Anat Angrest, whose son has been held hostage in Gaza since the Hamas attack in October 2023, responded sharply: "I've been in the hellish dungeons of Gaza for 622 days now," Angrest wrote on X.

Gilad Kariv, a Democratic Knesset member, called Netanyahu a "borderless narcissist," adding: "I know many families who were not forced to postpone a wedding, but who will now never celebrate the weddings that were once meant to take place."

Kariv also dismissed Netanyahu's praise of his wife: "The doctors who leave home for night shifts are the heroes," Kariv said. "The teachers who keep our children together on Zoom and phone calls are the heroes."

Journalist Amir Tibon echoed the criticism, saying, "But there are no surprises with Netanyahu," Tibon said. "Even in moments when a personal example is most needed, he is first and foremost concerned with himself."