Israel Preparing 1.3 Lakh Soldiers For Planned Attack On Gaza

Israel will call up about 60,000 reservists to join the army in a planned attack on Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security officials said. Defence Minister Israel Katz approved the military's plans on Tuesday.

The military's plan will happen in stages over the next few months, The Times of Israel reported. Around 40,000-50,000 people are expected to report for duty on September 2. Subsequent waves are planned for November-December and February-March 2026. About 20,000 people already on duty will have their service extended by 30-40 days, bringing total troop numbers during the offensive to roughly 1.3 lakh.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, earlier this month, said that his country intended to take full military control of the Gaza Strip to dismantle Hamas. Speaking in a Fox News interview, he said the aim was to secure Israel, remove Hamas, and eventually transfer governance to civilian Arab authorities.

The offensive, named "Gideon's Chariots B," follows an earlier operation that secured 75% of the Gaza Strip. Preparations are already underway, with the Nahal Infantry Brigade and 7th Armoured Brigade operating in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, and the Givati Infantry Brigade active in Kafr Jabalia.

The operation's forces will include five IDF divisions, 12 brigade-level teams with infantry, armoured, artillery, and combat engineering units, and the northern and southern brigades of the Gaza Division, totalling 14 brigades. Some reservists will replace standing army units on other fronts rather than participate directly in the Gaza operation.

The operation will begin with civilian evacuation warnings. Palestinians have been given until October 7 to leave Gaza. The offensive plans were approved despite Hamas saying on Monday that it had agreed to a truce proposal.

Hamas currently holds 50 hostages. Israeli authorities report that 28 are confirmed dead, 20 are alive, and there are serious concerns for two others.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's ongoing war in Gaza has killed over 62,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The toll includes 17,881 children and 214 newborns. More than 1 lakh people have been injured, and the entire population has been displaced. Israel has also blocked the international community and relief organisations from sending aid to Gaza, resulting in starvation and death of at least 266 people, including 122 children.