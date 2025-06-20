Is Israel's Iron Dome Failing Against Iran? What Ex General Told NDTV

Over the last eight days, Israel's much-acclaimed air defence system, the Iron Dome, has been tested like never before against multiple waves of Israeli missiles. As the conflict stretches into its eighth day, questions mount over its performance and whether it can withstand a long conflict.

On Thursday, Iran confirmed a new wave of combined missile and drone attacks on military sites in Haifa and Tel Aviv, escalating tensions and prompting fears that Israel's air defences may be cracking under pressure, reported Al Jazeera.

On June 19, the strikes, which reportedly hit four locations - including Soroka Hospital in southern Israel - triggered a counterattack. Airstrikes were aimed at what are believed to be Iranian-linked nuclear facilities in Iraq. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was not ruling out a strike on Ayatollah Khamenei, while Defence Minister Israel Katz directly blamed the Iranian Supreme Leader for the attack on the hospital.

As footage surfaces showing some missiles slipping past Israeli air defences, speculation has intensified — is the Iron Dome beginning to falter?

Speaking to NDTV, retired Brigadier General Amir Avivi, chairman of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), insisted that while the system was under strain, it remained largely intact. He said it wasn't just the Iron Dome at work. “Ballistic missiles — especially those fired from long range — are intercepted mostly by Arrow 3,” he said, referring to Israel's space-based missile defence system, which he claimed has “more than 90% success.”

Still, he cautioned that no system is flawless. “It's hard to reach 100%,” he said, adding that when a missile does break through, Israel's layered defence kicks in. He also advised civilians to use bunkers in such instances.

On whether the Iron Dome was still dependable or if Israel must prepare for a post-Iron Dome future, Avivi maintained that the system, along with the broader air defence network, was reliable. He said the situation was not just about a single system but about a multi-layered strategy to counter a range of threats.

Watch #NewsNight with @DeeptiSachdeva_ | Last Few Hours For Khamenei's Regime? US Attack Imminent?



Chairman of IDSF (Retd) Amir Avivi speaks to NDTV's Deepti Sachdeva, shares his insights on the ongoing Iran-Israel tensions#NDTVExclusive pic.twitter.com/g3lwusXxZK — NDTV (@ndtv) June 19, 2025

“Israel is managing to systematically destroy the ballistic capabilities of Iran,” he said, pointing out that Iran aimed to launch hundreds of ballistic missiles but failed to maintain that momentum. According to him, Israeli strikes have destroyed more than 40% of Iran's launchers, significantly damaging Tehran's ability to sustain attacks.

As Israel's defence systems are being tested by Iranian missile attacks, Avivi seems to suggest that the Iron Dome, though under pressure, can hold the line — at least for now.

On Thursday, the White House said that President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether or not the US should get directly involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two days. The negotiations or talks weren't off-table, it added.