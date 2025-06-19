Shenaaz Gill Embraces Punjabi Charm For <i>Singh Vs Kaur 2</i> In A Dual-Toned <i>Salwar Kameez</i>

Shehnaaz Gill is busy promoting her upcoming film, Singh Vs Kaur 2. While she is at it, fans can't help but swoon over her charming Punjabi kudi look. The actress recently dished out desi magic in a simple yet dual-toned salwar-kameez avatar.

Shenaaz Gill picked out a sleeveless blue kurti featuring a sweetheart neckline. She teamed the monochrome silhouette with white patiala pants, offering some much-needed contrast. The baggy bottomwear was perfect for the summer season as the breezy fabric ensured comfort without compromising on style. A sheer blush pink dupatta wrapped around her bodice added an extra dose of vividness. The three-piece suit was basic, understated and refreshingly feisty - just like Shehnaaz herself.

For accessories, Shenaaz Gill resorted to minimal magic. Chunky jhumkas and stacked silver bracelets on one hand took her traditional allure a notch higher. She gave the heavy-duty necklace a miss, making a case for the less-is-more policy. To be honest, we loved how elegantly she carried herself.

Shenaaz Gill is blessed with clear skin and light makeup simply enhances her look. The 31-year-old went with a dewy base. She dabbed a little amount of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks, creating a rosy-bronzed glow. Matte pink lips and wispy mascara-adorned lashes, minus any kohl or eyeliner, added to her look. For the final touch of grace, the actress left her wavy tresses open as they sculpted her face like a true work of art.

On another page of her Singh Vs Kaur 2 diaries, Shehnaaz Gill embraced a more chic vibe. She leaned on a collared white kurta and layered it with a sleeveless red embroidered jacket. Abstract tribal prints in white were the X-factor here. She completed her OOTD by slipping into a pair of blue denim jeans. Minimal makeup and junk jewellery rounded off her boho-ethnic avatar.