Rakul Preet Singh Turns Her Beach Day Stylish In A Printed Skirt Set

Rakul Preet Singh's beach style has never failed to impress.

From dresses to chic swim sets, her expansive vacay wardrobe is a lesson in doing breezy fashion right.

Recently, the actress posted an array of pictures in which she is sheen posing happily on the beaches. And what really caught our attention is her stunning style game. For one of the looks, teh actress turned to a chic printed skirt set that consisted of printed mini skirt and baggy shirt.

What really added a contrast to her look was the blue bikini top that featured a plunging neckline and a strappy pattern. The actress ditched heavy accessories and instead opted for studs and a pair of shades to complete her look. For makeup, Rakul Preet Singh rested her faith in a dewy look that seemed complete with glossy lips and flushed cheeks.

