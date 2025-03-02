Rakul Preet Singh Paints The Town Red In A Metallic Draped Dress

Looks like Rakul Preet is in no mood to stop showcasing her back-to-back stylish promotional outfits. The star, who was busy promoting her recent release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is soaring high with her stylish ensemble.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's First Pregnancy Fashion Moment Features A Black Balenciaga Dress With Gold Jewellery

After giving us major chic fashion inspiration, Rakul is now all set to impress the fashion police with her cocktail night looks. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures of herself wearing a beautiful red gown that gave us major fashion goals. In the pictures, Rakul opted for a red metallic draped dress that featured a beautiful draped cowl neckline that accentuated her curves perfectly, adding more glam to her look. The halter neck design adds sophistication to the look while making it backless and adding all the necessary glam to the look. Crafted in a mesmerising metallic hue, the luxurious sheen dress was from the shelves of Antithesis and worth Rs 37,500. The thigh-high slit on the gown made it perfect for cocktail parties or a red carpet look, making a bold fashionable statement. Rakul further elevated her look by accessorising it with layered neck chains and necklaces.

For her makeup, the star went with her signature high-glam makeup look with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, neatly done eyebrows, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, kohl-rimmed eyes, brown shimmery eyes, and pink glossy lips. The star completed her look by styling her hair into a sleek ponytail, looking as gorgeous as ever.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's White Baroque Cutout Dress Is A Piece Of Art