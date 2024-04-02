Priyanka Chopra And Husband Nick Jonas Doubled The Desi Fashion Quotient In Elegant Ethnic Outfits

Priyanka And Nick Doubled The Desi Fashion In Elegant Ethnic Outfits

Priyanka Chopra always delivers a wide sphere of fashion for us to bookmark. Her recent trip to India gave us insight into her ever-so-fabulous sartorial sensibilities as she continued to serve looks, one after the other. Her penchant for turning every look into a sartorial masterclass is a given. Priyanka's it girl dressing continued to reign supreme when she dressed up for the Roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra. The actress trusted a beautiful ethnic staple to be the most stylish guest. In a stunning red saree, Priyanka took her festive fashion to a whole new level. The beautiful, subtle prints on the saree matched the traditional aesthetic. Her makeup consisted of a bold red lip and highlighted cheeks that sealed the beauty deal. Nick complemented Priyanka in an ivory kurta set that was paired with a rose gold half jacket. The couple rocked the traditional dress code like never before in their minimally chic and elegant looks.

Couples who twin together, win together and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a case for the same with their Holi style. While their looks have been fabulously iconic, their festive style was a lesson in doing minimal dressing right. Priyanka along with her husband Nick and daughter Malti aced stunning white looks for Holi festivities in India. All of them looked graceful in pretty white ethnic outfits. Priyanka opted for a beautiful white suit set while Nick looked his stylish best in an embroidered kurta. Their mini fashionista upped her ethnic style game in a white kurta set.

